Family Harassment: Consider The Sacrifices My Husband Made For Nigeria – Patience Jonathan To FG

Nigeria’s former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, on Thursday alleged harassment of her family by security agencies and sought House of Representatives intervention.

In a petition to the Lower Chamber, Jonathan urged the Federal Government to call the agencies to order.

The petition was presented at the House’s plenary by the lawmaker representing Okrika Constituency of Rivers, Rep. Bright Tamuno.

Presenting the document, Tamuno urged the house to wade into the matter in consideration of the sacrifices her husband, former President Goodluck Jonathan, made for the country.

According to him, no former first lady has been harassed like this before, and in view of the sacrifices that her husband has made for the country, the house should consider and call the security agencies to order.

In the petition, Jonathan alleged that the harassment was being orchestrated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other agencies of the Federal Government.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, referred the petition to the Committee on Public Petitions for further legislative action.

The former first lady had petitioned the House on a similar in December, 2016.

The post Family Harassment: Consider The Sacrifices My Husband Made For Nigeria – Patience Jonathan To FG appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

