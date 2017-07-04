Pages Navigation Menu

Family of six choked to death in Rivers

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Rumuosi community, River State was thrown into serious tears on Monday after neighbours discovered the decomposing bodies of a couple and four children in their apartment. The victims are believed to have been chocked to death by generator fumes. Neighbours told newsmen that the victims were last seen on the night of Friday, June 30, […]

