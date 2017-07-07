Fani-Kayode demands creation of Oduduwa Republic in 6 months after Biafra – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Fani-Kayode demands creation of Oduduwa Republic in 6 months after Biafra
NAIJ.COM
Femi Fani-Kayode, the former minister of Aviation on Friday, July 7 demanded the creation of Oduduwa Republic and which must be achieved in no more than six mouths. READ ALSO: DSS planning to accuse me of insurgency, treason – Fayose cries out.
Oduduwa Republic will be created 6 months after Biafra emerges – Fani-Kayode
After Biafra Becomes A Country, Oduduwa Repulic Will Be Created – Fani Kayode, Reveals The Month
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!