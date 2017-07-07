Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fani-Kayode demands creation of Oduduwa Republic in 6 months after Biafra – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Fani-Kayode demands creation of Oduduwa Republic in 6 months after Biafra
NAIJ.COM
Femi Fani-Kayode, the former minister of Aviation on Friday, July 7 demanded the creation of Oduduwa Republic and which must be achieved in no more than six mouths. READ ALSO: DSS planning to accuse me of insurgency, treason – Fayose cries out.
Oduduwa Republic will be created 6 months after Biafra emerges – Fani-KayodeDaily Post Nigeria
After Biafra Becomes A Country, Oduduwa Repulic Will Be Created – Fani Kayode, Reveals The MonthNigeria Today

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.