Fantastic Beasts 2: Warner Bros unveils cast and story details of its upcoming film – Firstpost
|
Firstpost
|
Fantastic Beasts 2: Warner Bros unveils cast and story details of its upcoming film
Firstpost
When Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them released in 2016, fans were delighted because it meant a chance to continue with the world of Harry Potter. The film, which starred Eddie Redmayne as magizoologist Newt Scamander, opened to mixed …
A thrilling new adventure in JK Rowling's wizarding world is underway
Lights, camera, magic! Work commences on JK Rowling's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel in England
'Fantastic Beasts 2' Synopsis Revealed: Find Out Who Will Return As Grindelwald Makes 'Dramatic' Escape
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!