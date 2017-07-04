Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Is Kylie Jenner Engaged To Travis Scott?She Flashes Huge Diamond OnRing Finger – Hollywood Life

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Hollywood Life

Is Kylie Jenner Engaged To Travis Scott?She Flashes Huge Diamond OnRing Finger
Hollywood Life
Holy diamonds, Kylie Jenner! The starlet was spotted out with a HUGE diamond ring on THAT finger while out with boyfriend Travis Scott in London on July 3. Could they be engaged?! Kylie Jenner, 19, stepped out for a date in London with boyfriend Travis …
Farewell, Tyga! Kylie Jenner re-inked her lowercase 't' ankle tattoo to 'la' after split from rapperDaily Mail
Is Kylie Jenner Engaged To Boyfriend Travis Scott? She Steps Out With Diamond RingThe Inquisitr
No going back: Kylie Jenner turns 't' tattoo into 'la' after Tyga splitInternational Business Times UK
Information Nigeria –CelebsNow –The Guardian –Unreality TV
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.