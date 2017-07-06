Pages Navigation Menu

AfDB seeks $135bn additional lending for Africa’s MSMEs – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 6, 2017


AfDB seeks $135bn additional lending for Africa's MSMEs
THE African Development Bank (AfDB) said that financial markets in Africa need to increase their lending to Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the continent by at least $135 billion in order to meet their demand. ADVERTISING. inRead
