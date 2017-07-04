Fashola summoned by House of Reps over his comment against the National Assembly

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has been summoned by the House of Representatives before it over his recent comments about the National Assembly and the 2017 budget. The minister has been in war of words with the National Assembly in the last one week, over the adjustment of the Ministries 2017 …

The post Fashola summoned by House of Reps over his comment against the National Assembly appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

