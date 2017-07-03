Pages Navigation Menu

Father of 3 jailed 3 years for online romance scam

Okechukwu Brown, a father of three, was on Monday in Lagos sentenced to three years imprisonment for  defrauding an American of 3,650  dollars in an online romance scam. Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja High Court  handed down the verdict after Brown pleaded guilty to the charge. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Brown was sentenced after entering into a plea bargain with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

