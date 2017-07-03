Father of 3 jailed 3 years for online romance scam

Okechukwu Brown, a father of three, was on Monday in Lagos sentenced to three years imprisonment for defrauding an American of 3,650 dollars in an online romance scam. Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja High Court handed down the verdict after Brown pleaded guilty to the charge. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Brown was sentenced after entering into a plea bargain with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

