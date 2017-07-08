Father, send down your fire on all cult groups shedding blood of innocent Nigerians, Adeboye prays

By Sam Eyoboka & Olayinka Latona

AFTER his last month spiritual warfare led to the arrest of Nigerian billionaire kidnapper, Evans and some of his gang members last month, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye Friday night continued his holy war against kidnappers and all persons and organisations making life difficult for common Nigerians.

Before his message, ABBA FATHER 6 at the July edition of the church’s monthly Holy Ghost Service at the new Arena, Pastor Adeboye also shocked thousands of worshippers when he declared that his topic would focus on prosperity, stressing however, he does not fall in the category of prosperity preachers.

Nine days after Adeboye declared holy war on kidnappers and herdsmen killing people across the nation, notorious kidnapper, Chukwudubem George Onwuamadike aka Evans and some of his gang members were arrested in Lagos.

Visibly still angry at the continued activities of kidnappers across the country, he urged the mammoth crowd to pray: “Father, not just the kingpins; we pray that root out every kidnappers in every part of the country.”

Continuing, he led the worshippers in another prayer saying: “My Father, send down your fire on all every society or cult groups shedding blood of innocent Nigerians. Send down Your fire upon every person or Organisation that are making life difficult for the common people people of the nation. Father expose them and dislodge them.”

And spontaneously, the worshippers prayed with holy anger that the men/women behind all the evil deeds are exposed and speedily brought to justice.

Shortly after the cacophony of voices, the man of God steered the hornets net, when he began by out-ling the different categories of pastors; saying “some are called prosperity preachers because they are always preaching about prosperity; some are called faith preachers because they focus on faith.

“Some are called grace preachers because they focus on grace. Very few are called holiness preachers. Which group do you think I belong,” he continued with the brief lecture on homiletics and the congregation wondering the direction of his sermon, responded: “Holiness preacher.”

Continuing, Pastor Adeboye thanked his listeners all over the world for their response, saying: “The reasons pastors are categorized like this is because that is the area they focus on, but atimes they go to extreme. Prosperity preachers preach prosperity in such a manner that atimes they have to twist the word of God to fit their message.

“Faith preachers do same. There’s nothing wrong with faith. Without faith you cannot please God. I am a man of faith, I live by faith but aI am not a faith preacher. It takes faith to come and live in this jungle with my family when it the den of highway robbers and pytons. It takes faith.

“There are grace preachers who talk about grace to such an extent that it becomes ridiculous. I know that it is by grace we are saved. I know that I am what I am today by the grace of God but I am not a grace preacher because they preach grace in such a manner that they say once you are born again you can continue committing adultery and grace will still take you to heaven. That is a lie.

“I am holiness preacher. Cut me to a thousand pieces, each of the pieces will still shout be holy. And you would say; you too, don’t you go to extremes sometimes? Extreme? All that the Angels are crying from eternity to eternity is: Holy Holy Holy is the Lord. I am a holiness preacher because I discover long ago that holiness is the master key,” he stated calming his listeners who may have become uncomfortable with his new wave of sermon.

Continuing, he announced: “Tonight, I want to preach on prosperity but I am not a prosperity preacher. That is all I am trying to say. I am going to talk because ABBA FATHER, my Dad and I hope your Dad is enormously wealthy,” stressing that true prosperity is not limited to material wealth. He noted that true prosperity consists of material wealth, good health, peace of mind and hope among others.

