Father, two children die in Imo building collapse

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Three persons from the same family died, yesterday, after a storey building collapsed on them at Umugide village in Oforola autonomous community in Owerri West local council area of Imo State.

Speaking to Sunday Vanguard at the scene of the incident, the first son of the family, Mr. Marcellinus Okpomeshina, said that while his mother, Mrs. Felicia Okpomeshina, was pulled out of the rubble early and rushed to hospital, his father and two of his siblings were not that lucky.

“My mother returned from night vigil this (yesterday) morning and, on sighting cracks on the wall and floor, she wondered why I was still lying in the room, despite the lurking danger. The building collapsed as I made my way out of the house”, Marcellinus recounted.

“Neighbours helped to pull my mother out of the rubble”, he said, pointing out that it was his mother that disclosed where her husband was trapped in the debris.

The first daughter of the family, Camilia Okpomeshina, said she was not in the house when the incident occurred.

“I am devastated by the incident. Look at the way we have lost our loved ones. I don’t know what else to tell you”, she said, weeping.

The state Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, (Operations), Mr. Abdullahi Kurawa, who confirmed the incident, said: “This is about the third reported building collapse we are witnessing in the recent past. We are here to not only see things for ourselves, but also ensure that we do the needful in the circumstance”.

As of the time of going to press, the bodies of the victims had been pulled out of the rubble deposited at an undisclosed morgue.

The post Father, two children die in Imo building collapse appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

