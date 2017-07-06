Father’s reaction to the birth of his child is amazing – and the internet has lost its mind over it – Mirror.co.uk
|
Mirror.co.uk
|
Father's reaction to the birth of his child is amazing – and the internet has lost its mind over it
Mirror.co.uk
Parents can never really prepare themselves for the "miracle" that is childbirth, and this boyfriend's reaction says it all. A young man, known as Dalo, has the internet in stitches after a video of his response to his girlfriend giving birth racked up …
The internet goes wild over a man's reaction as partner gives birth on reality TV
Horrified boyfriend's face says it all as his girlfriend gives birth… but there's worse to come for him when he …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!