Fayose: Buhari’s wife hurried trip to London confirms my claim, insists President is on life-support

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that the hurried trip embarked to London by First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari was a confirmation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s health had deteriorated, saying that “It is six days since I addressed the press and today, I still insist that the President is indeed on life-support.” Special […]

