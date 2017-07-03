Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose: Buhari’s wife hurried trip to London confirms my claim, insists President is on life-support

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that the hurried trip embarked to London by First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari was a confirmation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s health had deteriorated, saying that “It is six days since I addressed the press and today, I still insist that the President is indeed on life-support.” Special […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

