Fayose: Buhari’s wife hurried trip to London confirms my claim, insists President is on life-support
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that the hurried trip embarked to London by First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari was a confirmation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s health had deteriorated, saying that “It is six days since I addressed the press and today, I still insist that the President is indeed on life-support.” Special […]
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!