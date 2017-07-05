Fayose condemns EFCC over Governor Yari,

Says; “Anti-graft agency blackmailing governors with Paris Club Refunds” Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has decried the incessant harassment and malignment of serving governors in the country, especially the Chairman the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Zamfara State, Abudulazeez Yari by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

