Fayose dissolves cabinet

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has ordered the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

All the former Commissioners are directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

The governor thanked the former commissioners for their service to the State and wished them well in their future endeavours.

