Fayose dissolves cabinet

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

EKITI STATE Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has dissolved the state executive council. Governor Fayose, whose action was announced yesterday in a short notice on the state’s radio station and announced  by Governor Fayose’s special assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Mr. Lere Olayinka. No reason was given in the public service announcement which conveyed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

