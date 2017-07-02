Fayose sacks all Ekiti commissioners
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has directed the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council. All former Commissioners have been ordered to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries. Lere Olayinka, Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, in a statement quoted Fayose as thanking the former commissioners for their […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
