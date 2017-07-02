Fayose sacks all his commissioners
Governor Ayodele Fayose has sacked his commissioners, two years after he appointed majority of them.
The post Fayose sacks all his commissioners appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!