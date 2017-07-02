Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose sacks all his commissioners

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Gov Ayodele Fayose on Sunday sacked all his commissioners, two years after he appointed majority of them It was the first cabinet overhaul by the administration since it came into power on Oct 16, 2014. The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the development, which was with immediate effect, was announced in a statement…

The post Fayose sacks all his commissioners appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.