Fayose sacks all his commissioners
Daily Trust
Governor Ayodele Fayose yesterday sacked all his commissioners, two years after he appointed majority of them. It was the first cabinet overhaul by the administration since it came to power on October 16, 2014. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports …
