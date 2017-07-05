Pages Navigation Menu

FC Barcelona says Messi agree to prolong contract until 2021

Lionel Messi will extend his contract with Barcelona until June 30, 2021, the Spanish top club announced Wednesday. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, 30, has spent his entire professional career at Camp Nou after moving to Spain from his native Argentina at the age of 13. Barcelona in a statement, said: “the club is very…

