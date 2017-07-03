FCMB reaffirms commitment to alleviate poverty, improve environment

By Peter Egwuatu

AS part of its resolve to impact positively on the environment where it operates, First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has reaffirmed that it will continue to empower the people through its various programmes on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Speaking on FCMB’s CSR drive, the Group Head, Corporate Affairs of the bank, Mr. Diran Olojo, stated: “We are aware of the challenges faced by people and the society. Hence, our choice of bringing hopes and smiles to individuals, communities and the country at large.

Sustainable development

This is further proof of our culture of excellence and our commitment to doing the right things at all times to ensure sustainable development across various spheres. This ethos has continued to guide our views and approach to not just business, but also CSR’’.

He further noted that FCMB’s CSR philosophy, as far as economic empowerment is concerned, is focused on helping to create an enabling environment for empowerment of individuals, businesses and the nation at large through micro-entrepreneurship, microcredit and skills acquisition.

Olojo said, in demonstration of this, the bank in 2016 extended its support to internally displaced women in Maiduguri, Bornu State by providing training and financial support to 100 of them to start any small scale business of their choice. The financial institution also organised skill acquisition and other capacity building programmes for the beneficiaries. Speaking at the fund disbursement ceremony, the Bornu State Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Hajia Inna Galadima, commended FCMB for, ‘’making a difference in the lives of the internally displaced women’’.

Commenting further Olojo, said “FCMB’s intervention in economic empowerment is further seen in its partnership with Wecyclers, an award-winning company involved in recycling, on a waste-to-wealth franchise scheme. Through this collaboration, the Bank is helping to tackle the challenges of waste management by deploying an innovative recycling project aimed at job and wealth creation, while promoting health and sanitation. To further deepen the project, FCMB has put in place a monthly reward scheme for top recyclers. The first batch of winners emerged in May this year and has been presented with their prizes.”

FCMB’s economic empowerment activities have also impacted positively on youths.

It will be recalled that the Bank instituted a capacity building programme for youths, tagged “Empowered for the Future”. The initiative, which is in partnership with Youth Empowerment Foundation, focuses on peer-to-peer economic empowerment and reproductive health education for in- and out-of-school adolescents. It commenced with 50 youths who were trained on various aspects of human development. The beneficiaries are expected to reach out to 750 peers over a one year period, with focus on financial literacy, skill acquisition, sexual and reproductive health, while undergoing vocational training, job shadowing and knowledge building programmes.

