Fear of Failure Breeds Tension Within APC

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in Politics

By Gbenro Adesina The People Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Otunba Ademola Adeleke seems to be taking an early lead as most polling units in the ten local governments that constitute Osun West senatorial district have reportedly been won by the party. However, most of the units particularly where the APC candidate, Senator Mudashir Hussein hails from are led by his rival from PDP. Consequently, APC stakeholders, supporters, and lovers of the party are now in tension mood as news of polling units won by PDP filtered out.

