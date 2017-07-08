FEATURE: The online, print media war in Nigeria, By Bisi Daniel – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
FEATURE: The online, print media war in Nigeria, By Bisi Daniel
Premium Times
The news of Senate President Bukola Saraki's acquittal by the Code of Conduct Tribunal broke in the morning. The long trial was a big developing story for many reasons – obvious and hidden. That morning, either way, it was still a big story, but an …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!