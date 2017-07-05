Pages Navigation Menu

FEC approves national gas policy

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News

Nigeria’s cabinet has approved a national gas policy that aims to reduce the country’s dependence on crude oil by increasing gas exploration and facilities, the oil ministry said in a statement. The policy was passed in last week’s cabinet session but only made public on Wednesday. Nigeria has for decades relied on its ample supplies…

