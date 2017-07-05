FEC members observe a minute silence for Late Maitama Sule

At the weekly Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, the members observed one minute silence in honour of the late elder statesman, Maitama Sule who died in Egypt after a brief illness. The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who just returned from the 29th African Union summit in Addis Ababa, presided over the meeting. He reiterated …

The post FEC members observe a minute silence for Late Maitama Sule appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

