FEC wades into Osinbajo, senate feud

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, has waded into the seemingly feud between the Acting President. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the senate.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who dropped the hint while briefing State House Correspondents said the issue was discussed at the FEC meeting but he declined to give details of the approach adopted to resolve the issue.

He however said that there was excellent mechanism by the government to resolve any disagreement amongst the three arms of government.

FEC also reviewed the anti-corruption fight which is one of the cardinal focus of the present administration and resolved to put in place mechanism for enforcement and sanctions on those that fall short of the law.

Details later

The post FEC wades into Osinbajo, senate feud appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

