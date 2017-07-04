Fed Govt eyes $1b from new tax reform

Finance Minister Mrs Kemi Adeosun yesterday said the Federal Government planned to raise over $1billion from the executive order signed by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Last week, Osinbajo signed an executive order to give room for Nigerians to regularise their taxes.

Adeosun spoke yesterday on Sunrise Daily, a Channels television programme.

She said after 15 months of hard work, it was discovered that there was massive tax evasion in the country.

The minister said many of those registered were not paying the right taxes.

“I have not set a specific target because it is very difficult, anything over $1 billion would be great but let me just give you some context,” she said.

“Some countries have raised between $7 billion to $15 billion, it really just depends on how much compliance we get from Nigerians, and it is not just high net worth Nigerians incidentally that are our target but companies.

“We found out that a lot of companies are evading taxes, paying minimum tax and shifting profits to other jurisdiction to make sure Nigeria gets a small percentage of the money generated in Nigeria.

“Even at the lower level we are finding massive tax evasion. We have only 14 million tax payers in Nigeria and the majority of them are PAYE (pay as you as earn) that is people who have their tax deducted at source.”

She said apart from stolen funds, Nigeria was facing a problem of untaxed money.

“We have done quite an amount of work over 15 months looking at tax compliance in Nigeria. Our tax to GDP (gross domestic product) ratio is six per cent, one of the lowest in the world. So we did a study, why are Nigerians not paying tax and why are tax revenue so low.

“What we found is a massive tax evasion on a major scale. A lot of people are registered, many of those that are registered are not paying the right taxes. We now have the data and we actually engaged a team of experts to go through the data and what we found is that in many cases, peoples lifestyle do not correlate with their tax returns. So there was massive tax invasion.

“We looked at properties abroad, properties in high-valued areas. We found that some peoples assets and lifestyle when compared to their tax returns – for example you have somebody with five or six properties you find someone paying N150,000 for the year.

“It all started with the fight against corruption, trying to trace stolen money, and we coming back to say no, your problem is untaxed money. A lot of money has gone out of Nigeria into property in high scale areas,” Mrs Adeosun said.

The post Fed Govt eyes $1b from new tax reform appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

