Federal forces cannot intimidate us — Odunze

By Vincent Ujumadu

A LEADING chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Okey Odunze has warned aspirants in the APC that reliance on federal might would not do them any good in the forthcoming governorship election.

Odunze, who recently joined the campaign train of the governor’s re-election bid, urged the APC members not to take Anambra people for granted, warning that the people of the state have the capacity to defend their votes.

“Some of our brothers in Abuja have been boasting that they will use the federal machinery to write results and drive Governor Obiano out of Government House, forgetting that our people will not fold their hands and watch them get away with such evil plan.

“Some of these people in Abuja had been tried in the past and we knew their contributions, both positive and negative, and our people cannot forget them so easily no matter how they want to go about the election.

“The people of this state have decided to support Obiano because he is a peaceful man, an overall developer, a God-fearing governor who, despite the falsehood being dished out by his opponents, had remained focused.

“We thank God for raising him from among us and we also thank those who God used to throw up someone like him. We in Anambra are fortunate to have him as our governor and if he could achieve so much during his first tenure, Anambra State will be better if the governor is reelected for a second tenure”.

He said that by the time all the candidates for the election emerge, the story about those wanting to become governor of the state would have gone round to guide the people in making their choice during the election.

