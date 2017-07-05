Pages Navigation Menu

Federal Government Agrees To Publish Names Of Looters

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has announced plans to publish names of treasury looters as ordered by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting. The court had ordered the Federal Government to […]

