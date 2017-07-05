Federal Government Agrees To Publish Names Of Looters

The Federal Government has announced plans to publish names of treasury looters as ordered by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting. The court had ordered the Federal Government to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

