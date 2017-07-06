Pages Navigation Menu

Federal government doing nothing in Igbo land – Rochas Okorocha

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has admitted that the Southeastern part of the country has been highly marginalized by the present and past governments. The governor said this was responsible for the call for secession by different groups in the region. He said there was no single federal presence in the southeast as […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

