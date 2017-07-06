Federal High Court Dismisses Suit By El-Zakzaky Against Army, COAS, Others

The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna today dismissed the suit filed by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as the Shiite group, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and Malama Zeenat El-Zakzaky against Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and two others for abuse of court proceedings.

The IMN leader and his wife had instituted a N2 billion suit against the Army, COAS, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Attorney General of Kaduna state over alleged invasion of their private house at No1 Wali Road Gyellesu, Zaria, Kaduna state by armed soldiers, who allegedly shot and killed three of their children while injuring other members of the family including the two applicants, as well as the arrest without warrant of the Sheikh and his wife at their house and the demolition of their house at No1 Wali Road Gyellesu, Zaria, Kaduna state.

Presiding judge of the Court, Justice Saleh Musa Shaibu said the 34 paragraph affidavit with two annexures deponed to by daughter of the plaintiffs, Zuhalla Ibraheem was not properly, as the deponent did not state reason why she was the one deponing to the affidavit instead of her parents. He said since the two suits separately brought by Sheikh el-Zakzaky and his wife Malama Zeenat were similar and seeking the same reliefs he decides to consolidate them to save time.

The suit filed by lead Counsel to the applicants, Mr Femi Falana (SAN) was seeking eight reliefs that include declarations by the Court that the violent invasion of the applicants’ private residence at No 1 Wali Road Gyellesu, Zaria, Kaduna state by armed soldiers is a flagrant violation of their fundamental right, that shooting of the applicants by armed soldiers who are agents of respondents one and two is illegal and unconstitutional, that the cruel inhuman treatment of the applicants at their private residence is a flagrant violation of their fundamental right to dignity of human person.

The suit also sought declarations that the alleged extra judicial killings of Ahmad Ibraheem 18, Ali Ibraheem 16 and Ummi Ibraheem 14 by armed agents of the third and fourth respondents is illegal and unconstitutional, that the arrest of the applicants without warrant at their private residence by agents of third and fourth respondents is flagrant abuse of their fundamental right and that the demolition of the applicants’ house on Monday December 15, 2015 by agents of third and fourth respondents is flagrant abuse of their fundamental rights to own property.

The suit therefore seek an order of the Court to restrain the respondents and their agents from further violating the fundamental rights of the applicants without legal backing, as well as an order of the Court for the respondents to pay each of the applicants the sum of N500 million being general and specific damages.

Justice Shaibu in his rulings said that the issue of jurisdiction raised by counsel to the third respondent, TD Agbe and adopted by the other respondents enjoys primacy. He added that there is ground for abuse of judicial process because Justice Gabriel Kolawole of Federal High Court Abuja had “delivered ruling on December 2, 2016. Reliefs number 3, 5 and 6 are based on rights guaranteed to the applicants which have been determined by the suit FHC/ABJ/CS/281/2016. This suit seek to re-litigate issues that have been filed and determined. This is a clear case of abuse of judicial process.

“The law is settled that a claimant can’t conduct his case piecemeal, it’s abuse of court proceedings. The law allows a claimant to state his case cumulatively. This court lacks the power to review the case that has been appealed. I have not been called to review that judgment, I have not done that, I have not gone beyond making the relief and grounds granted by that court. The apicant cannot seek to re-litigate the same case before this court. The present proceeding qualify as an abuse of court proceedings. The ground of abuse of court proceedings have merit and it subsists subsequently the court hereby struck out the case but I award no cost.

Speaking after the judgment counsel to the applicants, Barrister Festus Okoye described the judgement as poor noting that it would not be accepted by his clients thereby giving room for appealing the case.

“it is evident that the judge puts lot of industry in writing the judgment. We are going to take further instructions from my client. definitely the matter would go on appeal because the Sheikh would not accept the judgement.”

