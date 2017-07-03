Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal University Oye – Ekiti 2017/2018 JUPEB Admission Programme Is Out

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to notify the general public and interested applicants tat The Continuing Education Centre of Federal University Oye-Ekiti invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) Programme for 2017/2018 Academic year commencing from September 2017. FUOYE JUPEB DURATION AND ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS. DURATION OF THE PROGRAMME: The …

The post Federal University Oye – Ekiti 2017/2018 JUPEB Admission Programme Is Out appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.