Female physician shot dead by Nigerian doctor was covering a shift for a colleague

Dr. Tracy Sin-Yee Tam, the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital doctor shot dead by a former employee with a grudge, was supposed to be off duty when Dr. Henry Bello showed up. “She normally works in the clinic,” Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Chief Dr. Sridhar Chilinuri said. “Yesterday she was asked to cover one of the physicians who was […]

The post Female physician shot dead by Nigerian doctor was covering a shift for a colleague appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

