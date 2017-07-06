Pages Navigation Menu

Female student of African University of Science and Technology, Abuja, develops cure for breast cancer

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

A female student of the African University of Science and Technology, Abuja, Sandra Musujusu, has developed an alternative treatment for breast cancer, TribuneOnline reports. The scientific breakthrough might lead to a lasting solution in the treatment of breast cancer prevalent among women world over. This was made known on Tuesday in Abuja when the World […]

