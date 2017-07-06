Fernando Torres Signs New One-year Contract With Atletico Madrid

Fernando Torres has signed a new one-year contract with Atletico Madrid.

Fernando Torres announced his agreement to remain in the Spanish capital for another season after seeing his previous deal at the club come to an end:

Happy to stay one more year with all of you. Thanks for joining me for so many years … and the remaining ones#forzaatleti pic.twitter.com/GYRHhVgAoj — Fernando Torres (@Torres) July 5, 2017

Torres returned to Atletico in January 2015, initially on loan before making the move back to his first club permanent last summer

The extension means Torres will now play a part in Atletico’s maiden season playing in their new home, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, after departing the Vicente Calderon at the conclusion of the 2015-16 campaign

The former Spain striker has scored 28 goals since returning to the Vicente Calderon but has fallen down the pecking order behind Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro under Diego Simeone.

In a brief statement on Atletico’s official website, Torres said: “I am very happy to continue one more year together.”

Tomorrow the team starts training and we’ll count with @Torres. F9T has extended his contract! #TorresRojiblanco ➡ https://t.co/LrEBuRdIuo pic.twitter.com/CWH2Z5BgKZ — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 5, 2017

The post Fernando Torres Signs New One-year Contract With Atletico Madrid appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

