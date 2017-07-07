Ferroviario, Zesco benefit from Sudan ban – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ferroviario, Zesco benefit from Sudan ban
Vanguard
Ferroviario Beira of Mozambique and Zesco United of Zambia qualified for CAF club competition quarter-finals Friday after Sudan were banned from competing internationally. Nigeria's midfielder John Obi Mikel (L) defends against Sudan's Muhannad El …
Ferroviario progress to Caf CL quarters
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!