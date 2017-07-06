Festus Keyamo, Osinbajo’s Brother, 28 Others Approved As Senior Advocate Of Nigeria (SAN)

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Thursday announced the appointment of 30 legal practitioners to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The announcement was made by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and the Secretary to the LPPC, Mrs. Hadiza Mustapha, in Abuja while briefing the newsmen at the end of the committee’s 127th meeting which lasted for about three days.

The successful candidates, which were announced by the Chief Registrar of the apex court, include Festus Keyamo, who is believed to have been unsuccessful on previous applications, Akinlolu Osinbajo, the brother of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and Oluwatoyin Bashorun, the only female approved for the legal rank among five females that applied.

A former Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Prof. Adebambo Adewepo, and the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Prof. Adedeji Adekunle, were also on the list.

The full list of the successful applicants announced by Mrs. Mustapha included, Chibuike Nwokeukwu, Johnnie Egwuonwu, Bert Igwilo, Sylvester Enema, Ikenna Egbuna and Wilcox Aberton.

Others include, Michael Alliyu, Akinlolu Osinbajo and Francis Egele, Olusola Oke, Nasser Dangiri, Oluwatoyin Bashorun, Emeka Okpoko, Sani Garun-Gabbas, Abdul Ibrahim, John Odubela, Gboyega Oyewole and Joshua Musa.

They also include, Ibrahim Mohammed, Festus Keyamo, Ekemejero Ohwovorile,Oyetola Oshobi, Sulaiman Usman, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, Chiesonu Okpoko and Kamaldeen Ajibade.

The successful candidates picked under the academic category are Professors Enefiok Essien, Sadiq Shikyl, Adebambo Adewepo, and Adedeji Adekunle.

Announcing the names on Thursday, Mustapha said the successful candidates emerged after three days of final interview in which 72 shortlisted candidates participated.

The post Festus Keyamo, Osinbajo’s Brother, 28 Others Approved As Senior Advocate Of Nigeria (SAN) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

