FG begins crackdown on Tax Evaders with exotic properties

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The federal government of Nigeria has launched Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) where Nigerians are given a grace period of 6 months to declare their assets and pay all necessary taxes without interest, penalty or investigation. Nigerians whose tax records are not consistent with their property must complete form VA1, clarify sources of income […]

