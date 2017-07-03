Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG introduces new guidelines for raw sugar allocation – News Agency of Nigeria (press release)

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


News Agency of Nigeria (press release)

FG introduces new guidelines for raw sugar allocation
News Agency of Nigeria (press release)
National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) says Federal Government has introduced new guidelines and benchmarks for raw sugar allocation for operators in the sector. Executive Secretary of the council, Dr Latif Busari, made this known in a statement in …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.