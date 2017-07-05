FG Introduces New Guidelines for Raw Sugar Allocation – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
FG Introduces New Guidelines for Raw Sugar Allocation
THISDAY Newspapers
The federal government has in response to what it views as unsatisfactory general performance of operators in the sugar production sector in recent times, introduced new guidelines as well as putting in place benchmarks for raw sugar allocation.
