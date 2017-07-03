FG invites IAEA to assess Nigeria’s nuclear, radiation safety, framework – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FG invites IAEA to assess Nigeria's nuclear, radiation safety, framework
Vanguard
The Federal Government, Monday, said it has invited the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, to conduct an assessment of Nigeria's nuclear and radiation regulatory framework and also undertake a review of the safety and preparedness of the country …
IAEA storms Nigeria to assess nuclear regulatory infrastructure
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!