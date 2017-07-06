FG is committed to developing agric sector – Oyegun

Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the Federal Government was fully committed to developing agricultural sector to end the over dependence on crude oil in the country.

John Odigie-Oyegun, national chairman of APC, said this in Benin City at the ongoing meeting of Association of Deans of Agriculture in Nigerian Universities at the University of Benin, with the theme, “Breaking Nigeria’s Monolithic Economy Through Agriculture.”

According to Oyegun, the APC-led Federal Government is totally committed, and in fact, has no choice but in developing agriculture in Nigeria.

Agriculture is the backbone of the economy of any nation, he said, adding that the government has no choice not to develop and harness its full agricultural potentials.

He observed that it was unforgivable that the government at all levels had neglected agricultural development for so long, opining that the sector had the potentials of providing employment to over 70 percent of the Nigeria teeming unemployed population.

The APC national chairman, who also made case for the subsidising of agriculture development in the country, remarked that there was no country in the world where agricultural development was not subsidised.

He said US, which is the greatest economy in the world, guaranteed and paid farmers to succeed.

Oyegun, who was honoured by the ADAN at the conference for his role in the agricultural transformation and policy initiatives for the development of agriculture in Nigeria, promised to assist the association in its initiative to develop the sector in the country.

IDRIS UMAR MOMOH, BENIN

The post FG is committed to developing agric sector – Oyegun appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

