FG launches roadmap on demographic dividend to boost investment in youth population

Federal Government on Thursday launched a roadmap on Harnessing Demographic Dividend through investment in youth in Nigeria.

This is even as the minister of health, Isaac Adewale, called for a concerted effort to reduce the country’s population, which he said, may by effect double the Gross Domestic Product of the country and take about 15 million people out of poverty.

Launching the document at the National Summit on Demographic Dividend in Nigeria, which held at the State House Abuja, acting President Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by the minister of budget and national planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, said the Roadmap would specifically refocus on programmes and activities to ensure a healthy population, enhance the potential of young people to contribute to the economy, mainstream social protection, create social safety nets in all critical sectors and promote good governance and rule of law.

He explained that Democratic Dividend was an accelerated economic growth resulting from changes in a country’s population age structure.

“It is expected that all sectors of the country key into the opportunity presented by demographic dividend to move the country to achieve economic growth that will improve the wellbeing of all Nigerians” he said.

According to Udoma, the change in age structure is determined by transition from people having large families and living shorter lives to having small families and living longer; while strategic investments are made in health, education, employment, trade and industry and good governance.

With the total fertility rate in the country at approximately 5.5 children per woman and a youthful age structure of about half of the population under the age of 35 years, the Acting President noted that the implication of this kind of demographic realities for our country’s development may have consequences too grave to be ignored.

He noted that the population of Nigeria is estimated at 181.2 million in 2017 having grown at 3.2percent annually for the past decade and is expected to have an additional 68million people by 2030 at this rate.

The ERGP identifies investing in our people as a strategy to drive economic growth meaning that we must promote access to healthcare, education etc.

He urged States and Local govt to buy into the multi-sectoral approach to programming for sustainable development.

“Following this summit, stakeholders are expected to develop an action plan for the implementation of the roadmap with detailed goals with targets and indicators as well as clear tasks, roles and responsibilities for tracking progress towards its realisation.

“A demographic dividend observatory of key indicators from the action will be domiciled in my office for monitoring and tracking the achievements of all sectors”.

He thanked all stakeholders that participated in the pre-summit that generated the outcome of this summit.

In 2016 African Heads of States and Governments devoted the year 2017 to harnessing the demographic dividend through investment in youth and have since gone further to adopt an African Union roadmap on harnessing demographic dividends through investments in youth.

The Health Minister in his goodwill message noted that Nigeria’s demographic design will be gloomy if it failed to do the right thing, which was to invest more on its youth population seeing that they hold the future of the country. He said the country needs to create a shift, which will entail increasing the number of people in the working age group, more growers, more producers than more consumers.

He said the country also needed to “agree in a robust way to reduce our population. If we continue at this rate we are likely to have a GDP per capital of about $5800 by 2015, if we work harder to reduce the population we might even double this GDP per Capital and potentially we can lift about 15million people out of poverty and that is good for our nation.

“We need to create a youth centred approach that will bring our youth together, let us give them hope and a sense of belonging because this country belongs to all of us.”

Elizabeth Archibong

