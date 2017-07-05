Pages Navigation Menu

FG losses N2trn assets in 7 years – Reps

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, mandated all its standing committees, overseeing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to verify assets from contracts awarded by MDAs, from 2010 to date. The resolution followed a motion moved by Hon. Kehinde Agboola and seven others. In the motion, Agboola noted that MDAs were not accountable for their assets […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

