FG losses N2trn assets in 7 years – Reps

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, mandated all its standing committees, overseeing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), to verify assets from contracts awarded by MDAs, from 2010 to date. The resolution followed a motion moved by Hon. Kehinde Agboola and seven others. In the motion, Agboola noted that MDAs were not accountable for their assets […]

FG losses N2trn assets in 7 years – Reps

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

