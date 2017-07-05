Pages Navigation Menu

FG needs your support to fix bad economy – Udoma begs Nigerians

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, has appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government in its quest to fix the bad economy it inherited from Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari had been firm and resolute in delivering the change the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

