FG opposes bail application of alleged gun importers

Akin Kuponiyi The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF on Monday opposed the bail application filed before a Federal High Court in Lagos on behalf of five men accused of importing 661 pump-action rifles into the country without lawful authority. The prosecuting counsel from the office of the AGF, Fagbemi, while opposing the bail applications TOLD the court that it would not augur well for them to be released into the society on bail. Fagbemi, who noted that one of the five accused persons was still at large, argued further that it was not even healthy for the court to release the other four on bail as their lives might be at risk.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

