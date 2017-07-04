FG reviews Infrastructure Integrated Master Plan

A top official of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning says the ministry is reviewing the National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (NIIMP 2014-2043) to ensure its successful implementation.

NIIMP is Federal Government’s blue print for building world class infrastructure required to grow the economy, enhance quality of lives of the citizens, create jobs and improve the country’s global competitiveness.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday that a firm had been supporting the ministry in the review.

He said the ministry had been receiving technical support from its global firm, Akintola Williams Deloitte Inc. in the review of the document.

“We will soon organise a workshop for relevant stakeholders to make their input in the review of the Plan.

“When you look at that Plan, it envisaged that there will be five years Medium Plan which will serve as operational plan that will be used to implement it.

“We are supposed to have had 2014 to 2018 Medium Plan from NIIMP as the first phase but one way or the other, we couldn’t.

“We couldn’t because of the election transition and also resources, it is just now that we have to go ahead with the Plan.’’

In addition, the official said that the ministry would also organise a follow up dialogue to the Capacity Workshop for the Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) on infrastructure development.

“We are hoping to do another leg of that which will be the two day Public Private dialogue in infrastructure financing.

“It is through the PPP model that private and public sector can come together and pool their resources and finance infrastructure projects,” he said.

NIIMP stipulates that Nigeria will need an average of 25 billion dollars per annum for the next five years to sustain a robust economic growth.

NIIMP further projects that to fund the infrastructure needs of the growing economy over the 30 years, the country would need to spend above three trillion dollars to close its infrastructure in core asset classes.

