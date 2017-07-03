FG, Senate face-off over tourism institute

RECENTLY at the Senate wing of National Assembly, there was a sharp disagreement between the executive and legislature over an Act to provide for the establishment of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, NIHOTOUR for the training of professional personnel on practices and services of hospitality and tourism in the country. The Senate had described […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

