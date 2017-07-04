FG to announce policy on community policing soon – Nigeria Today
|
FG to announce policy on community policing soon
Nigeria Today
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said the Federal Government would soon announce new policy on community policing for better service delivery. Osinbajo disclosed this at the presentation and launch of a book 'Law on Prevention and Detection …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!