FG to commence restructuring soon – Presidency

ACTING PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said that the federal government would soon come out with policies to address the clamour by Nigerians for the restructuring of the country. Osinbajo made the disclosure at the presentation and launch of a book titled ‘Nigeria: The Restructuring Controversy’ in Abuja. Osinbajo, who was represented by his special adviser […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

